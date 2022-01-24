After motion fails, Cedar Falls Councilor Dave Sires 'gives up' fight for 'separate' police, fire departments

CEDAR FALLS – Councilor Dave Sires says his failed motion to strike the City Council’s goals for the Public Safety Officer model was a missed opportunity to begin unraveling it.

Because his motion failed 6-1, he has significant doubts the city will ever have separate police and fire departments. He expressed frustration with the other three councilors, Simon Harding, Gil Schultz and Dustin Ganfield, who, to varying degrees, share concerns about the PSO model.

“I’ve given up,” said Sires in a telephone interview, “Why bother? Why continue this fight? I got no backup. It was voted down six to one.”

Sires vowed to create separate departments during his unsuccessful mayoral campaign last year. He said by voting against his motion, Harding, Schultz and Ganfield are supporting efforts to “continue promoting the PSO program.”

If the motion had been approved, it’s unclear what exactly that would have accomplished.

“We will not be commenting on any hypothetical situations,” said Amanda Huisman, the city’s communications specialist and spokesperson, in an email.

Six of seven city council members previously supported holding a work session to discuss the future of the public safety director position. Director Jeff Olson is set to retire March 11.

In addition, those conversations will center on “possible ways to gain data in order to evaluate the current public safety model.”

The “FY2023 City Council Goals” document contains dozens of objectives, and was informally put together by councilors and staff after two December sessions totaling about 10 hours.

The document was formally adopted last Tuesday. Sires and Councilor Susan deBuhr voted against it.

Sires missed the two goal setting sessions after contracting COVID-19.

“This is the most important document the council produces because it provides guidance for the staff for the next 18 months,” said Mayor Rob Green in a blog post, noting “ … every major city staff action should refer back to the council’s stated goals and directives.”

Before Sires’ attempted action, Ganfield made a motion to eliminate the “exclusive language” of “only hiring one particular staff line (PSOs)” out of a desire to evaluate the city’s public safety department “more broadly.”

Ganfield received enough support for replacing the goal — “continue the city’s PSO model, which hires Public Safety Officers for cross-training in law enforcement, firefighting, and rescue operations” — with his newly proposed language:

“Continue to evaluate the city’s public safety model ensuring cost effective law enforcement, firefighting and rescue operations.”

That was one goal of seven Sires wished to have stricken from the document under the belief “a majority of the council wants a separate police and fire department.”

“I’m all for talking about this, but just get nervous striking all of them,” said Harding. “Then staff has no direction, and we have no plan. We have nothing. The whole point of why I really had a problem with this, and I still have an issue with the PSO system, is because I didn’t feel like we had this strong plan.”

Harding suggested Sires’ motion “doesn’t get us a fire department magically.”

Public safety director position's future to be discussed 'sooner rather than later' in Cedar Falls Administrator Rob Gaines told councilors Monday he’d wait for direction from them before working to identify a replacement for Director Jeff Olson, who is retiring in March.

Schultz noted a vote for that motion would give the citizens the impression “we’re not staffed for police or we’re not staffed for fire.”

“They are fighting our fires and the police are protecting us, so it’s more of getting the definitions of how we’re going to staff them; what their training is going to be. Those things. It’s not that we don’t have a fire department,” he said.

