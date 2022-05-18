After Monday's second reading, June 6 is last time to comment on Cedar Falls fireworks ordinance

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council approved the second reading Monday of an ordinance allowing consumer fireworks in a 5-1 vote as the same cast of residents spoke out against it.

Councilor Daryl Kruse supported lifting the ban on the first reading but dissented the second time. He suggested that there are ways to revise the ordinance, making it “more friendly” and “tolerable” for those who don’t like fireworks.

Councilor Susan deBuhr, who voted against it last time, was absent. The third reading, the final time for public comment, is still scheduled for June 6.

Starbeck’s accepts 'Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Iowa' plaque from Pork Producers The Cedar Falls restaurant now has its sights set on winning the Pork Producers Association’s next contest for 'Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin.'

Supporting officials say the ban is currently ineffective and a three day window allowing for legal use will be easier to enforce. Any fireworks shot outside of that timeframe would be treated with “zero tolerance.” Reserve officers and over-time funds would be used to help manage the issue.

Administrator Ron Gaines said the city is preparing to roll out a “campaign” to educate people about the new rules if ultimately adopted.

The ordinance allows fireworks to be shot off on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5, the same as in Waterloo. Matching the laws with its neighboring cities is meant to eliminate confusion.

Fines would be hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375 with second and third offenses costing $500 and $1,000.

In addition, it states any retailer or community group selling consumer fireworks must prominently display signs informing customers when their use is prohibited.

Mayor Rob Green pushed for a suspension of the ordinance’s third reading, or a special meeting to pass it. With July 4 fast approaching, he wanted adequate time to prepare and provide informational flyers and messaging to help educate the public.

But several councilors voiced support for keeping the June 6 third reading. They argued that would give residents ample time to prepare for a final opportunity to voice their thoughts.

On Monday, residents Tim Houts and Roger White – who have both previously spoken against lifting the ban – brought up reasons such as fireworks creating disruption, noise, veterans, pets, young children, safety, accidental fires, trash and animosity.

White tried to argue allowing fireworks conflicts with the city’s 55-decibel noise ordinance and a “variance permit” would be required to shoot them off.

City Attorney Kevin Rogers contended the state law trumps that.

“My point is don’t do it. Reject this proposal, and stay with the ban,” White said.

UPDATE: Clermont man sought on sex abuse warrant turns self in The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 45-year-old Matthew Eric Nordrum on a nationwide warrant for second-degree sexual abuse.

Houts also presented a petition signed by 20 people against the ordinance for councilors to consider but, according to Green, only seven were from Cedar Falls.

“If the Cedar Falls ordinance is kept in place with plenty of education and media coverage, I believe we can keep a lid on most of the fireworks chaos,” Houts said. “When a police car is parked on our street, people slow down and obey the speed limit. I believe in keeping Cedar Falls a welcoming community. We can make it a safe haven for those from Waterloo and elsewhere who don’t like the use of fireworks in their neighborhood.

“They would be welcomed in Cedar Falls to get away and perhaps spend money here. If we get refugees from Ukraine, do you really want to surround them with fireworks? … I’d like to welcome them, instead of reminding them of war that they escaped.”

Crossroads Fireworks store owner Justin Bartlett offered support for the change in local policy and referenced the “stable situation” with similar laws in the Quad Cities, where his other store is located.

Green initially pushed for the change in policy and was behind a joint meeting with Waterloo officials last month to get a feel for how their policy has worked out.

The sale of fireworks became legal in 2017 and Green reiterated Monday that, unless municipalities are given the authority to restrict their sale, he feels the proposed law is the best way to move forward.

He contended that the city would have to move toward “draconian” measures in order to enforce the current law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.