After mask mandate dropped, Hinson says Iowans should follow 'rules where they live,' calls for more vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision last Friday to drop a statewide mask mandate and relax social distancing rules, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson declined to weigh in on Reynolds' decision, saying "everyone" should instead be "vigilant in following the rules where they live."

Speaking on a call with reporters Friday morning, Hinson noted that cities like Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids continued to have citywide mask mandates on the books, and said business owners in other places also took the time to reinforce coronavirus restrictions after Reynolds lifted the mandates Feb. 5.

"Everyone should, in my opinion, be vigilant in following the rules where they live," Hinson said. "Right after (Reynolds') announcement, a lot of businesses announced they would continue to mandate masks.

"I still plan to wear a mask," the Republican who represents the First District said. "I think it's important to protect those around me as well."

But Hinson added the U.S. should be following Iowa's lead on sending all students physically back to school buildings, even as she acknowledged vaccine rollout was lagging here.