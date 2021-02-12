After mask mandate dropped, Hinson says Iowans should follow 'rules where they live,' calls for more vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision last Friday to drop a statewide mask mandate and relax social distancing rules, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson declined to weigh in on Reynolds' decision, saying "everyone" should instead be "vigilant in following the rules where they live."
Speaking on a call with reporters Friday morning, Hinson noted that cities like Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids continued to have citywide mask mandates on the books, and said business owners in other places also took the time to reinforce coronavirus restrictions after Reynolds lifted the mandates Feb. 5.
"Everyone should, in my opinion, be vigilant in following the rules where they live," Hinson said. "Right after (Reynolds') announcement, a lot of businesses announced they would continue to mandate masks.
"I still plan to wear a mask," the Republican who represents the First District said. "I think it's important to protect those around me as well."
But Hinson added the U.S. should be following Iowa's lead on sending all students physically back to school buildings, even as she acknowledged vaccine rollout was lagging here.
"Schools are not a high-transmission environment" for coronavirus, she said. "That's why I think it's important to get more vaccine to Iowa, and get front-line workers and teachers vaccinated."
Hinson as well as the entire Iowa delegation to the House of Representatives sent a letter Thursday to two federal health departments asking them to consider adding Iowa's community health centers among those federally-funded facilities that will receive vaccines directly from the federal government's reserves. Only 25 such centers across the country have been included in the pilot program so far.
"Before COVID-19 and the pandemic, community health centers were critically important, serving vulnerable communities," Hinson said. "Their role is even more vital right now."
Besides just getting the vaccine to the state, Hinson said she was also looking at how to spread the word among Iowa's non-English speaking populations. She noted that, at Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids, "39 different languages" were spoken there in 2020.
"Trying to figure out how we can look at resources to help with translation and transportation are going to be things that I'm looking at," she said.