After long delay, election coming Tuesday on Cedar Falls at-large council seat

Her focus is on topics like ensuring the trail system is maintained year-round for bike commuters and learning more about future needs to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.

Dunn believes the city has had good leadership and there are no issues she is upset about. She supports developing a resilience or sustainability plan, which the council recently acted upon. “As a city, I just hope that we continue on the right path,” she said.

While Saul said the city is “going in good directions,” her top issue relates to a lack of leadership among council members. In particular, she is critical of a tendency to accept staff recommendations when the public raises questions about an issue. “Even though they make an effort to get public input, they don’t consider what the public wants,” she said.

“I’m really going to be asking a lot of questions and digging in,” added Saul. “I’m not afraid to lead the way; I’m not afraid to ask the hard questions.”

Other issues she discussed are the effective marketing of the city to bring in more businesses and how future projects are being affected by a loss of revenues due to COVID-19 shutdowns.