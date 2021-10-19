After latest discussions on downtown parking, Cedar Falls Council to revisit building ramp

CEDAR FALLS — In light of recent discussions on parking issues and how to go about solving them, the City Council unanimously voted Monday to dive back into an idea that has been thrown around before.

Conversations about constructing a parking ramp have resurfaced in order to support the growing downtown. And now it’s a topic that has been formally added to be discussed by the city’s governing body during upcoming goal setting sessions, which last year took place in late November.

“What I would hope with regard to this parking conversation is that staff would bring back a plan for a way forward,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines. “Is that setting up a committee? Is that looking at a schedule for when we could get some of these decisions made, so we can get implement those into the CIP (capital improvement planning) process, and move forward from there?”

He noted that lots of feedback from stakeholders would be necessary, and that expecting staff to have a fully developed plan for a future goal setting session would be “premature.”

Rather, he said, it would be realistic for staff to present a “skeleton” or “an outline for a way forward.”

When a public-private partnership came to the table in 2020 suggesting the construction of a parking ramp downtown, it was a project estimated to cost north of $5 million.

Officials noted during the latest meeting that such a project would likely reinvigorate the conversations on systemwide paid public parking to fund it.

City staff has led discussion on public and private parking downtown during recent council meetings as a result of two proposed ordinances that would overhaul downtown zoning for future development if adopted.

