After January omicron spike, COVID on the decline; Black Hawk Co. lowers risk level

BLACK HAWK COUNTY — January saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County since the start of the pandemic, thanks in large part to the easily spread omicron variant.

But cases are down significantly enough that the county’s public health department director has lowered the county’s response level from High to Substantial, indicating cases of COVID are below 100 per 100,000 people in the last week.

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the county’s public health director, told the Board of Supervisors that was based on the last seven days of both COVID cases and hospital admissions for the virus. There have been 25 hospital admissions in the last week, with a 7-day rate of positive cases at 73 per 100,000.

Cases per day are down significantly from early January, when a record 494 new COVID cases were recorded in the county on Jan. 10 alone. Since mid-February, new cases have dropped to between 14 and 37 per day.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has lowered Black Hawk County to its Medium level, meaning only those “at high risk for severe illness” should talk to their health care provider “about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”

That’s in contrast to counties in the High category, where people are advised to always wear a mask indoors in public because of widespread spreading of COVID-19.

Neighboring Fayette County remains in the High category, while neighboring Tama County is currently Low, where no masking is advised for anyone.

The CDC continues to recommend everyone gets fully vaccinated and those with symptoms take a COVID test regardless of community spread. For information on vaccines and testing locally, visit bhcpublichealth.org/covid-19.

