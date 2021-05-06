After heated discussion, CF approves College Hill vision plan

CEDAR FALLS — After both sides made passionate appeals on the merits of a vision plan for the College Hill area, the measure was ultimately adopted.
As a result, the area around the university is likely to see ordinance changes and design guidelines similar to the city’s downtown in the months and years to come.
The City Council voted 4-3 to adopt the Imagine College Hill vision plan, the second such plan for the city. Imagine Downtown was adopted in November 2019.
“What we heard consistently was that people wanted to see change on College Hill,” said consultant Mary Madden, whose Ferrell Madden consulting company worked on both plans in conjunction with months of public input. “And if you want change, you can’t stick to the status quo.”
Though the council broadly agreed the area needs a lift, it was split on whether to adopt the plan wholesale or receive it and file it. Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, said if the report was filed, staff would largely ignore it.
“Adoption would mean the council is supporting actions that would follow this up, and obviously any policy changes would come before council,” said Sheetz. By contrast, “receive and file would essentially put the plan on a shelf, with no follow-up action.”
Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse, a proponent of receive-and-file, asked if council members could still “by referral bring components that we like” to council. Sheetz affirmed they could.
Concerned Citizens for College Hill representative Eashaan Vajpeyi and residents Rick Sharp and T.J. Frein urged the council to receive and file only, citing issues they saw with the plan.
“’Because we hired a consultant who came up with this plan means we have to approve and adopt it’ is exactly the type of snowballing that goes on in this chamber,” Vajpeyi said. “This is exactly what we’re trying to interrupt — stopping the rubber-stamping of a plan that didn’t come from any of you.”
That also worried council members Kruse, Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires.
“My biggest concern is the character areas” defined in the plan, Kruse said, adding he thought they were inaccurate. “That’s my hang-up right there.”
“The thing that I worry about is adopting a whole plan, where we could just take parts of it that we like and start there instead of starting with a whole group of things,” Sires said, making a motion to receive and file the plan instead. That was defeated, 4-3.
Those advocating for adoption included Kathryn Sogard, College Hill Partnership executive director, Andrew Morse, University of Northern Iowa liaison, College Hill business owners Dave Deibler and Kyle Dehmlow, and UNI employees and residents Chris Martin, Becky Hawbaker and David Grant.
“Let’s be clear: Receive and file kills this,” Deibler said.
Filing the report, added Sogard, “sends a message to the public that College Hill is not a priority” compared with downtown.
Morse said towns without a vision for the area surrounding a university risked losing prospective students, particularly given UNI’s declining enrollment.
“What we know is that the absence of a strategic framework for planning puts us at a competitive disadvantage with other towns that are strengthening their efforts,” Morse said.
The majority of council members agreed, backed by Mayor Rob Green, who urged unanimous support to “show the council’s support of College Hill.”
“We get to vote probably four more times on every single thing that comes out of this,” Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller said. “If you don’t like (a future ordinance), then you vote against it. ... Let’s at least do them a little bit of justice and put the plan in motion.”
“I want College Hill to grow. I want the whole entire area around there to grow. I want UNI to thrive,” agreed Ward 4 member Simon Harding. “We can’t continue on doing the same thing. We have to support a vision for change.”