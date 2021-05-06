After heated discussion, CF approves College Hill vision plan

CEDAR FALLS — After both sides made passionate appeals on the merits of a vision plan for the College Hill area, the measure was ultimately adopted.

As a result, the area around the university is likely to see ordinance changes and design guidelines similar to the city’s downtown in the months and years to come.

The City Council voted 4-3 to adopt the Imagine College Hill vision plan, the second such plan for the city. Imagine Downtown was adopted in November 2019.

“What we heard consistently was that people wanted to see change on College Hill,” said consultant Mary Madden, whose Ferrell Madden consulting company worked on both plans in conjunction with months of public input. “And if you want change, you can’t stick to the status quo.”

Though the council broadly agreed the area needs a lift, it was split on whether to adopt the plan wholesale or receive it and file it. Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, said if the report was filed, staff would largely ignore it.

“Adoption would mean the council is supporting actions that would follow this up, and obviously any policy changes would come before council,” said Sheetz. By contrast, “receive and file would essentially put the plan on a shelf, with no follow-up action.”