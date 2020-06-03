After heated debate, legislators pass scaled-back medical cannabis expansion

DES MOINES — After a heated debate that included commentary on legislative impacts on minorities and the recent protests over a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, Iowa lawmakers Wednesday approved a modest expansion of the state’s medical cannabis program.
The proposal that passed the Senate is weaker than a proposed expansion approved in 2019 by the same body. That proposal, however, was vetoed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The new plan matches one approved by the Iowa House and has Reynolds’ blessing. It puts a strict limitation on the potency of the medical cannabis product patients can obtain.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the new proposal not only failed to improve the state’s current medical cannabis program, which he described as one of the least effective in the nation, it actually makes it weaker.
“Here we are, five years after passing our original law … and tonight you’re going to make it even worse. Wow. No small task, colleagues,” Bolkcom said.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, argued while it is not his preferred version, the new proposal does make modest improvements to the current program.
“I would rather this be a stronger bill, but this is something that has been negotiated,” Zaun said. “It’s not perfect. It is a step forward.”
The proposal caps the potency of the medical cannabis patients can obtain at 4.5 grams over 90 days.
The Senate previously passed a proposal for a limit of 25 grams over 90 days. Reynolds vetoed that on the recommendation of the state medical cannabis board, which recommended the 4.5-gram limit. That board is comprised of physicians and other experts appointed by the governor.
The newly negotiated proposal also adds severe intractable autism and PTSD to the list of conditions for which patients can obtain medical cannabis.
With its approval by a 32-17 vote, the bill heads to the governor.
The debate also got heated when Bolkcom railed against a provision that allows businesses to deny unemployment insurance to former workers who are found to have marijuana in their system. Bolkcom suggested the provision could have a disparate impact on low-income and minority communities, and said it is another example of the kinds of policies that have contributed to the anger manifesting in this week’s protests throughout Iowa and the country.
Republicans took offense to Bolkcom’s argument, saying they felt he was suggesting it was their intent for the legislation to adversely impact minorities.
