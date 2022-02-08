After first review of budget, Cedar Falls City Council makes no changes

CEDAR FALLS – After hearing Monday about the city’s proposed $106.1 million budget from Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director, the City Council asked a few questions but ultimately made no revisions.

For now, the property tax hike remains at 4.65% for the average homeowner.

Council voted 6-1 in favor of its maximum tax levy. And a public hearing has been set for Feb. 21.

Councilor Dave Sires cast the lone dissenting vote.

Under consideration at the public hearing will be a tax rate of $10.92 per thousand dollars of property valuation, producing a levy of $22,543,328 for the city, but it comes with the caveat that the hearing is a new requirement of the state and the rate does not factor in all the city’s levies.

The actual rate is $11.67, a $0.29 increase from $11.38 a year ago.

According to Rodenbeck’s presentation, a year ago Cedar Falls set one of the lowest property tax rates out of the state’s 20 largest cities, the lowest being Ames at $9.87 and the highest being Fort Dodge $20.42.

The new rate will produce $24,240,364 in property tax revenue and be included when the entire budget comes before City Council for adoption at a public hearing March 7.

If a property were appraised at $100,000 and remained the same value this upcoming fiscal year, the owner will pay 4.65% more, or what equates to an additional $29.87.

The total paid to the city would be $671.81, versus $641.94 last year. If homeowners want to calculate their city property taxes for a property valued at $300,000, for instance, Rodenbeck said a resident could multiply the taxes provided for a $100,000 home by three.

Cedar Falls City Council restores FY23 funds earmarked for College Hill zoning update Residents, and board members from the College Hill Partnership, spoke about the time spent creating the vision, and how they didn't want to risk delaying the adoption of the code update.

The city controls the tax rate, but residential property tax calculation factors in a county re-evaluation of property values, as well as a decrease in the state rollback, or what is the percentage of a residential property’s value used to calculate taxes.

The state also sets a rollback on commercial properties. That has remained flat the last few years.

In turn, a $500,000-assessed commercial property and $1 million-assessed industrial property will pay 2.55% more in property taxes, or what equates to $130.50 and $261.00, respectively.

Multi-residential properties will see a $120.94 decrease (3.15%), as its rollback continues to fall as part of an eight-year phase out ending in fiscal year 2024 that would bring its percentage down to that of the single residential owners and eventually be considered one in the same.

