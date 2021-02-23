After complaints about tickets, Waverly council considers parking changes to downtown

Bronner said permitting wouldn’t negate parkers from having to move their vehicles during snow or other times, which he believed was the resident’s concern.

“We give them some kind of grace time,” Bronner said. “But if they won’t move it for a certain amount of time, you’re going to get a ticket, and you should.”

Ward 1 member Brian Birgen and others agreed permitting wouldn’t solve the ticketing issue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Unless we hear back from these apartment dwellers where they’re having problems with tickets other than snow events, I would be satisfied letting this drop,” he said.

Others thought Drenkow was right to think of the long-term implications of more people moving to downtown Waverly.

Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore said adopting a parking practice like Cedar Falls, where parking is metered in places, might do the trick.

“The closer spots are metered on the side streets and the farther spots are not. It encourages people to park farther away and walk,” she said.

“In big cities, they put a boot on your car or tow your car,” at-large member Ann Rathe noted.