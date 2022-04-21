After bids came in over estimate, Cedar Falls recreation river project continues redesign

CEDAR FALLS – After construction bids came in significantly higher than anticipated for a massive Cedar River recreation project, the city will continue to work with Riverwise Engineering to adjust the design.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved a $38,860 supplemental agreement with the Durango, Colorado-based company to continue work on the project previously described as offering “features helping to reconnect the community to the river” from the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge.

Construction was slated to begin at the end of last year before the cost estimate soared from $4.1 million to $5.25 million.

The new design could be ready as early as June, and the city could seek a second round of bids in September. October 2023 is the projected completion date.

In what Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz called a “very positive sign,” the city received preliminary approval late last month for up to $1.5 million for an Economic Development Administration travel, tourism and recreation grant under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project largely hinges on the grant because the city’s reliance on federal and state funds has gone from $400,000 to $1.73 million.

The city’s capital improvement program projects the total cost at $5.25 million, with construction at $4,831,450.

In November, two base bids submitted for construction came in at $6.19 million and $6.49 million. The engineer’s estimate had been $3.55 million at the time.

Besides the federal grant, $1.5 million is slated to come from a Black Hawk County Gaming Association grant. $1 million would be pulled from the city’s emergency reserve, with the remaining coming from $525,000 in general obligation bonds and $500,000 from fundraising.

Original plans called for new terraced riverbank areas down to the river’s edge near Peter Melendy Park and in Gateway Park.

In addition, a “River Art Plaza” was planned on the upper bank of Gateway Park, creating recreational and education opportunities for visitors.

Debris and rebar was to be removed from the river to improve the safety for watercraft users. There was also a series of “jetties” planned to create pools and waves for water enthusiasts. In additional goal was creating easier access for anglers.

Bike path, bathrooms, and parking were some of the other amenities in the plans. Other landscaped plazas and terraced seating were to be offered too.

