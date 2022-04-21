After bids came in over estimate, Cedar Falls recreation river project continues redesign

CEDAR FALLS – After construction bids came in significantly higher than anticipated for a massive Cedar River recreation project, the city will continue to work with Riverwise Engineering to adjust the design.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved a $38,860 supplemental agreement with the Durango, Colorado-based company to continue work on the project previously described as offering “features helping to reconnect the community to the river” from the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge.
Construction was slated to begin at the end of last year before the cost estimate soared from $4.1 million to $5.25 million.
The new design could be ready as early as June, and the city could seek a second round of bids in September. October 2023 is the projected completion date.
In what Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz called a “very positive sign,” the city received preliminary approval late last month for up to $1.5 million for an Economic Development Administration travel, tourism and recreation grant under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The project largely hinges on the grant because the city’s reliance on federal and state funds has gone from $400,000 to $1.73 million.
The city’s capital improvement program projects the total cost at $5.25 million, with construction at $4,831,450.
In November, two base bids submitted for construction came in at $6.19 million and $6.49 million. The engineer’s estimate had been $3.55 million at the time.
Besides the federal grant, $1.5 million is slated to come from a Black Hawk County Gaming Association grant. $1 million would be pulled from the city’s emergency reserve, with the remaining coming from $525,000 in general obligation bonds and $500,000 from fundraising.
Talks were postponed until the annual goal setting sessions in November.
Original plans called for new terraced riverbank areas down to the river’s edge near Peter Melendy Park and in Gateway Park.
In addition, a “River Art Plaza” was planned on the upper bank of Gateway Park, creating recreational and education opportunities for visitors.
Debris and rebar was to be removed from the river to improve the safety for watercraft users. There was also a series of “jetties” planned to create pools and waves for water enthusiasts. In additional goal was creating easier access for anglers.
Bike path, bathrooms, and parking were some of the other amenities in the plans. Other landscaped plazas and terraced seating were to be offered too.
1 of 17
RodCon - I
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 9
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - G
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - A
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 8
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - H
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 6
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COUIRER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 5
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 3
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - F
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - B
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 1
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - E
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - D
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 2
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 4
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - C
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
