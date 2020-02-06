After a wild day, we finally have a winner in the Iowa caucuses

One reason for delayed results was some precinct leaders, unable to connect with the state party via telephone Monday night — more on that later — gave up and put their precinct’s results in the mail.

“While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucusgoers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs.”

The New York Times performed a review of the caucus results reported thus far, and found results from more than 100 precincts were “internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses,” it reported Thursday.

Inconsistencies included vote tallies that did not add up, precincts showing the wrong number of delegates for certain candidates, and mismatches between what the precincts and state party reported.

The Times said it had notified the state party of errors it found, and some remained unchanged Thursday.

