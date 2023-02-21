CEDAR FALLS – The Ward 2 City Council seat will see a changing of the guard next year.
Councilmember Susan deBuhr, 61, who served six terms — a mix of two and four-year terms — has told The Courier she will step down after a 20-year career when her current term expires Dec. 31.
She will not run for reelection in November. She will instead devote her time to her family, now with five young grandkids, as well as her husband, David, who’s battling a rare form of cancer. She noted life’s developments have led her to miss more council functions in 2022 and 2023 than in the many years prior.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the public to elect me if I’m not able to be there 99% of the time,” deBuhr said.
Ward 2 currently encompasses the southwestern portion of Cedar Falls, west of the Highway 58 corridor and South Main Street and south of Seerley Boulevard.
She’s worked with three mayors, Jon Crews, Jim Brown and Rob Green; two administrators, Dick McAlister and Ron Gaines; at least a 15 different members of council; and countless city employees, including many who’ve left or retired after lengthy tenures with the city.
In the 2003 city election, deBuhr beat the late Elaine Pfalzgraf, who had served for 24 years. She has seen lots of milestones since beginning her first term in 2004 at a time when her two children, Nicholas and Neal, were in elementary school.
“It’s been an honor, and it’s always been about community service and improving our communities for everyone and their grandkids,” said deBuhr.
A native of Sergeant Bluff near Sioux City, she moved to Cedar Falls in the early 1980s. She was a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol, and has worked as a property and casualty claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance.
She and her husband now run their family business, Color Glo, a local interior mobile repair shop.
Susan deBuhr has decided not to run for reelection to the City Council to spend more time with family. Pictured are her two grandkids, Charlotte and Noah, and her husband, David.
Courtesy photo
No one has announced interest in the seat, but deBuhr said she’s had conversations with one individual who’s not ready to formally announce his her intentions.
She said one of the biggest accomplishments she played a role in came in 2004 — selecting the location of the new aquatics center, The Falls on South Main Street. It replaced the Ray Edwards Municipal Pool, which had exceeded its useful life.
“I’ve never seen a crowd at City Hall like there was when deciding the placement of the pool,” she said. “It’s been a beautiful facility. ... you look back now 20 years later, it was the right location."
While recalling memorable discussions about Metropolitan Transit Authority bus routes, and other accomplishments like expanding the recreation center and building the visitors center, she cited the expansions of the industrial parks over the years as a big success.
“That’s really helping for the future of Cedar Falls,” deBuhr said. “The people before me were very smart in setting that up and the TIF (tax increment financing) districts. You have to have economic development because of our dependence on the residential tax rate. Having those industrial sites shovel ready — the land, the roads and the sewer — helps encourage businesses to select our community.”
The Ward 2 district boundaries were redrawn as part of redistricting following the 2020 Census.
Courtesy of the city of Cedar Falls
In her final 10 months, she expects conversations on parking and zoning, as well as on the Black Hawk County’s consolidated dispatch center, among others. She’ll also continue to advocate that more respect be shown to first responders while a majority of council chooses to discuss the state of the public safety department at length.
She says she has never wavered from her commitment to making financially responsible decisions, and thinks that will be the most important attribute of the person who replaces her.
“Just because you have the finances doesn’t mean you should do the project,” she said. “You need to save for the future. I learned that from (former councilman) Stan Smith, that protecting your reserves is very important. You’ve always got to save for that rainy day. It will flood again. We could have another wind storm. We could have a tornado. Those reserves are critical.”
That perspective is one reason she’s found herself disagreeing with other councilors in the past too. She doesn’t feel recreational improvements to the Cedar River should be funded in part from emergency reserves because it’s an amenity, not a necessity.
Other challenges have come up over the years. New roads being built to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School have taken longer than most had hoped, and she’s always been a proponent of fewer roundabouts during the reconstruction of the University Avenue and Main Street corridors.
Additionally, she says she’s based decisions on facts rather than emotions, coming into each meeting with an open mind and listening to her constituents.
Similar to 2004, when deBuhr and two others were new to the council, there could be a repeat in 2024. Mayor Rob Green announced this month he will not seek reelection, and Councilmembers Dave Sires and Simon Harding also have discussed not running in November, meaning there could be lots of new faces and less experience in 2024.
