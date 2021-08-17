 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AFSCME endorses Mathis for U.S. House seat
0 comments

AFSCME endorses Mathis for U.S. House seat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AFSCME Council 61 has endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis’ bid for the Iowa 1st Congressional District seat.

Just $1 for 6 months for a Courier digital subscription

“Liz Mathis understands the value of hard work and has a track record to prove it,” said AFSCME Council 61 President Rick Eilander.

In the Iowa Senate, Mathis, a Hiawatha Democrat, has been a vocal ally in the fight to protect bargaining rights for public sector employees.

Mathis was unanimously endorsed by the AFSCME Iowa Political Committee in a vote last month. AFSCME Council 61 represents more than 55,000 members in over 230 bargaining units across Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

Mathis is seeking the seat held by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion.

Liz Mathis, 2019

Mathis
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News