AFSCME endorses Mathis for U.S. House seat

AFSCME Council 61 has endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis’ bid for the Iowa 1st Congressional District seat.

“Liz Mathis understands the value of hard work and has a track record to prove it,” said AFSCME Council 61 President Rick Eilander.

In the Iowa Senate, Mathis, a Hiawatha Democrat, has been a vocal ally in the fight to protect bargaining rights for public sector employees.

Mathis was unanimously endorsed by the AFSCME Iowa Political Committee in a vote last month. AFSCME Council 61 represents more than 55,000 members in over 230 bargaining units across Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

Mathis is seeking the seat held by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion.

