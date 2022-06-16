Affordable housing development proposed in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The construction for a potential affordable housing apartment complex on the east side of Waterloo passed through the planning and zoning commission and is now headed to the City Council.

The proposed 180-unit development would be northwest of 4309 Homer St., just off of East Fourth Street, and made up of five three-story buildings. Each building would contain 36 units of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The development would be for households making 60% or less of the area’s median income. In 2019, Waterloo’s median income was $47,329, making residents with a median income of $28,397 or less eligible to live there.

The city said the new development would add “quality housing” to the area and would become market rate once the affordable housing tax credits expire after 30 years.

The developer, The Annex Group, is out of Indianapolis, which brought up questions from some of the commissioners. Ali Parrish asked if the developer had any other properties in Iowa and if there would be on-site property managers.

Margaret Blum, the senior director of development, said they have one property in Iowa, located in Cedar Rapids. They have properties in 17 other states. Blum also said there would be an on-site manager and would “reach out to local stakeholders to identify local services.”

The Cedar Rapids property is a similar project, with 180 affordable housing units. At that property, a one-bedroom apartment is $800 plus utilities per month. A two-bedroom is $954 plus utilities per month, and a three-bedroom is $1,097 plus utilities per month. It cost the developer $31.8 million to build that complex.

In Waterloo, the developer plans to offer a number of on-site amenities. Those include a clubhouse with a fitness center, community space, computer room, playground, dog play area and picnic area. The property will be landscaped and have an open space with a 0.5 mile pedestrian walking trail encircling the development.

The developers predict they will receive city permits by the end of 2022 or early 2023. They did not have an expected completion date, saying it depends on the master site developer.

The project is expected to be on the agenda for the June 20 City Council meeting with a public hearing on July 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0