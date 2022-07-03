Affordable housing development comes before Waterloo City Council Monday

WATERLOO — An Indianapolis developer is requesting a site plan amendment Tuesday from the City Council to build an affordable housing complex.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall.

Union Development Holdings LLC, part of The Annex Group, proposes a 180-unit affordable housing development northwest of 4039 Homer St., just off of East Fourth Street.

The complex would be made up of five three-story buildings. Each building would contain 36 units of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

A public hearing will be held on the site plan amendment to the Planned Multiple Residence District where the 10.78-acre property is located. The developer is requesting the approval of 282 parking spaces, which is 78 less than normally required.

The council will also hold a public hearing on a business property lease with Crystal Distributing Services for the use of 1442, 1508 and 1620 Sycamore St. at a cost of $1 per year for five years.

The city of Waterloo entered a development agreement in May 2021 with the company that ends on June 30, 2027. The “leaseback” of the three properties is an option in the agreement. As part of the agreement, Crystal Distribution was required to build a 100,000-square-foot cold storage facility with a minimum value of $10 million that is now under construction.

In an unrelated matter, Experience Waterloo is requesting a number of hotel/motel grants — 10 event grants and six partner grants for $79,000 and $82,000, respectively. Listed events are Cattle Congress, Feelin’ Sour, Empowering Basketball, WSA Softball Tournaments, Iowa Irish Fest, Cedar Valley Pridefest, Ebonite Bowling, Waterloo Warbird Airshow, Youth USBC Bowling and Battle of Waterloo. The ten events are estimated to bring in about $4.8 million to the city.

Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, is also asking grant awards be given to Main Street Waterloo, the Grout Museum District, the Waterloo Center for the Arts, the Dan Gable Museum, the Waterloo Playhouse and the Cedar Valley Arboretum.

Other business before the council includes:

A resolution approving an economic assistance grant between Hydrite Chemical Co. and Iowa Economic Development Authority for $1.5 million. The company will expand its facilities and add 20 new jobs with an average wage of $33.51 per hour.

A resolution that sets a bid opening for July 14 for asphalt emulsions for the city’s seal coating program. The public hearing was canceled this week due to no bids.

