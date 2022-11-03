Advocacy group says some Republicans want to 'get rid of' public education

WATERLOO — Keeping public dollars in public schools – that’s what a group of local leaders, parents and educators say should happen with tax dollars.

Progress Iowa, an advocacy organization, held a “Public Dollars for Public Schools Tour” on Wednesday, which stopped at the Black Hawk Labor Temple. The panel discussed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school vouchers plan.

“The goal of the governor and the Republican Party in Des Moines is to destroy public education in Iowa,” said Ray Feuss, a Waterloo City Council member and director of the Iowa State Education Association’s Hawkeye UniServ unit.

The bill proposes to divert $55 million from state public school funding to go toward private school scholarships.

Tony Reid, a Central Rivers Area Education Agency board member, said $55 million would be taken from 500,000 public school students and given to private schools, which he said have 38,000 students.

“This doesn’t make much sense,” said Reid, who is a retired school principal. “Why would this happen?”

The state allocates $7,500 per public school student. Reid said with each student who leaves the public schools there would be less money to spend on supplies, teachers salaries and utilities for buildings.

“Seems to me they’re just trying to get rid of public education,” he said. “I don’t see any other way of interpreting that.”

One woman attending the discussion, who said she is on the fence about the issue, was worried about the current state of public schools. She said she encounters teenagers at their jobs who can’t count change or read properly.

“I’m cool with the money staying with the public schools, but what are we going to do,” she asked. “How are we going to change this? What steps are we going to put in place to really do what you’re saying?”

Feuss said that is a conversation that needed to be had with the appropriate school board. She responded by saying the conversation needs to take place in the discussion about keeping public dollars in public schools.

Teresa Culpepper, an associate professor at Hawkeye Community College, said school funding levels contribute to the problem.

“Once we have full funding, we can give teachers what they need,” she said.

The state of Iowa’s teachers was brought up multiple times during the panel discussion, as well.

“I’m really proud of our public schools, our public teachers and our public paraprofessionals,” said Cedar Falls parent Sarah Corkery. “They don’t get enough pay or recognition for what they do every day to make our children the leaders of tomorrow.”

Feuss said he hears on a weekly basis about educators who want to resign because “they just can’t do it anymore.”

“It gets very difficult when people in Des Moines make decisions that affect people in the classroom,” Feuss said. “They don’t care about their extreme stresses or extreme mental health burnouts.”

State Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, attended the discussion. He has heard things in Des Moines from colleagues about teachers.

“They have the president of the Iowa Senate calling them sinister,” Kressig said. “Teachers … sinister.”