DES MOINES (AP) — Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer will not run for president in 2020.
Adviser Aleigha Cavalier confirmed the decision Wednesday afternoon, shortly before Steyer was due to speak at an event in Des Moines. The New York Times was first to report his plans.
The decision comes as a surprise, given Steyer had been traveling the country promoting the political platform he released after November's midterm elections.
Although Steyer opted against a presidential run, the constellation of political organizations that he has built is likely to have an impact on the presidential race and on key congressional races across the country.
Several prominent Democrats have also declined to run in 2020, including former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and lawyer Michael Avenatti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.