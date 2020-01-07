DES MOINES — This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which in 1920 gave women the right to vote.
A summary of the 30 statewide projects planned, the date of events and a map depicting where the multitude of projects are occurring in Iowa are available at https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org.
Activities will be held throughout 2020 in high schools, community colleges, private and public universities, art and history museums, public libraries, Iowa PBS and by the 28 not-for-profit agencies and institutions supporting the commemoration.
Two replicas of the original 1913-1920 suffrage wagon, housed in the Smithsonian Museum, are available for parade and exhibit purposes. More than a dozen people are listed on the web site as 19th Amendment-related guest speakers for civic and social organizations.
Ten Iowa-based foundations are sponsoring the projects: Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, The Gallagher Family Foundation, Dennis Groenenboom Charitable Fund, Fred and Charlotte Hubbell Family Foundation, G. David Hurd and Trudy Hurd Fund, The McIntyre Foundation, The Stanley Foundation, United Fire Group Foundation, Van Meter Donor Advised Fund and Connie Wimer Trust.
Iowa-based companies supporting the commemoration include Amperage Marketing Ad Agency, Roxanne Conlin & Associates PC, CUNA Mutual Group, EMC Insurance Cos., QCR Holdings Inc., Signs and Designs Inc., SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and Veridian Credit Union.
More than 70 philanthropists round out the supporters of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
The official kickoff event is Feb. 14 at Iowa State University’s Memorial Union. The premier of an original musical, “The Suffragist,” will be held June 5-7 at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
The Iowa Women’s Foundation will host the commemoration’s closing event on Oct. 9 at the Coralville Marriott and Convention Center.
