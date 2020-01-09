Activist group 'Black Womxn For' to campaign for Warren in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Seven members of a national activist group as well as a Cook County commissioner will stump for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a house party Saturday.

"Black Womxn For," a group of black women, trans and gender nonconforming leaders from around the country, will be campaigning this weekend in Des Moines and Waterloo on behalf of Warren's campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

Seven members of that collective's steering committee -- including director Angela Peoples -- will appear in Waterloo at the home of Bridget Saffold, 405 Ankeny St., at 7 p.m. Saturday. They will be joined by Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who represents District 1 in Cook County, Illinois.

Those interested are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/193860/.

