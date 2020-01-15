Acting Iowa chief justice: Court independence a strength

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins told the Legislature Wednesday that “the independence of the courts from the political branches is not a divide but our very strength as a state and as a nation.”

Wiggins, delivering the yearly Condition of the Judiciary speech, acknowledged the Legislature’s role of being the voice of the people while saying that the courts speak in a more limited way in resolving legal disputes.

He told lawmakers that the courts have great respect for them “derived from your devoted service but because you speak and act for the people of Iowa.”

Lawmakers last year changed the rules for choosing justices, giving Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds more control over the process, a move that critics said politicized the court.

Some conservative lawmakers have derisively referred to “activist judges” when complaining about court rulings they don't like, including recent Iowa Supreme Court rulings overturning abortion restrictions and a ban on using Medicaid funding for gender reassignment surgery.

Wiggins rejected that characterization as he spoke to reporters after the speech.