Acting Cedar Falls police chief reappointed amid questions on search

CEDAR FALLS — Questions were raised Monday about the status of the police chief search, but the City Council unanimously agreed to renew acting division leader Craig Berte's appointment.
Berte, who is also Cedar Falls assistant police chief, was first appointed to the role in early January for 180 days. That six-month period was just about to expire, so the public safety director and city administrator recommended reappointment.
"I'm just wondering why we're at this point," said council member Nick Taiber. "I believe that we're through the interviewing process" for the police chief position.
Finalists including Berte, Cedar Falls Capt. Mark Howard and Lt. Derrick Turner, Port of Portland, Ore., were named in April. A virtual meet-and-greet was held in May with Mayor Rob Green questioning them during a program on Channel 15 cable access. In a recent blog post, Green said he conducted final interviews with the candidates June 24 along with City Administrator Ron Gaines and council members Frank Darrah, mayor pro tem, and Susan deBuhr, administration committee chairwoman.
"Our ordinances are written that the director of public safety is supposed to make a recommendation followed by the city administrator and then the mayor forms a recommendation," said Taiber. He asked for some clarification on what is happening.
"I've not received the recommendation from the director of public safety or the administrator yet," said Green. "And for my case, if I did receive those, I would wait until after the special election because I believe that it should be seven elected council members who make that determination."
The special election is today for an at-large council position now held by Taiber, who was appointed earlier this year to replace Green when he became mayor. Originally scheduled for March 24, it was initially delayed because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. When further delays were needed, it was moved to July because under state law it couldn't be held too close to the June 2 primary election.
In his blog post, Green said he expected to forward a recommendation to the council later this month unless today's vote leads to a runoff election. Then his recommendation would be delayed until after that is held in August.
Gaines said that thinking has played into how he has been proceeding.
"I have not gotten the actual memo to the mayor yet with Director (Jeff) Olson and my recommendation, but we have that recommendation coming forward," he said. "The mayor did let us know that he would not be putting this on the agenda until after the special election."
Council member Mark Miller took issue with delaying the appointment.
"I don't feel like we're doing these guys any justice, holding out on this," he said. "If this election goes to runoff, I think councilman Taiber's proven that he's fully capable of making decisions in this role. He approved a $90 million budget."
Taiber previously served a term on the council prior to his appointment. The special election is being held because citizens successfully petitioned for it after the council appointment.
