WATERLOO -- Abuse has claimed another of the city's drop-off recycling centers.

The Waterloo Sanitation Department has removed the recycling containers from B & B East, located at the intersection of Bishop Street and Independence Avenue, citing misuse and illegal dumping of non-recyclable items.

The city still operates four recycling center sites at the following locations:

  • The south side of Crossroads Mall, 2325 Crossroads Blvd.
  • Northeast corner of West 11th and Black Hawk streets, adjacent to the city fueling station.
  • Singing Bird Lake parking lot near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road.
  • Fire Station No. 1 in the Elk's Club parking lot at East Third and Mulberry streets.

Any questions or concerns can be addressed by calling the Sanitation Department at 291-4445.

