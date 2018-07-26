WATERLOO -- Abuse has claimed another of the city's drop-off recycling centers.
The Waterloo Sanitation Department has removed the recycling containers from B & B East, located at the intersection of Bishop Street and Independence Avenue, citing misuse and illegal dumping of non-recyclable items.
The city still operates four recycling center sites at the following locations:
- The south side of Crossroads Mall, 2325 Crossroads Blvd.
- Northeast corner of West 11th and Black Hawk streets, adjacent to the city fueling station.
- Singing Bird Lake parking lot near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road.
- Fire Station No. 1 in the Elk's Club parking lot at East Third and Mulberry streets.
Any questions or concerns can be addressed by calling the Sanitation Department at 291-4445.
