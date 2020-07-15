Absentee request deadline announced for Cedar Falls runoff election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The runoff election for the Cedar Falls City Council at-large vacancy will take place Aug. 4. The deadline for submitting an absentee request to receive a ballot in the mail is July 24.

Unlike the July 7 special election, the Black Hawk County Election Office will not be sending absentee ballots to voters unless requested via the request form. The public can learn more about absentee voting at https://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/608/How-to-Request-an-Absentee-Ballot.

Five in-person voting locations will be in place for the runoff election. These locations are being determined by the Black Hawk County Election Office and will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn are competing for the at-large seat on the council.

Contact the Black Hawk County Election Office at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0