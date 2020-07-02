Absentee ballots still outstanding for July 7 Cedar Falls election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Election Office reported about 1,300 absentee ballots have yet to be returned for the July 7 Cedar Falls council-at-large vacancy election.

So far, more than 6,900 absentee ballots have been requested, out of a total of nearly 29,900 registered voters, or about 23%.

The entire turnout for the Cedar Falls council-at-large runoff on Dec. 3, 2019, was under 15%. Four hundred thirty-one absentee ballots were cast in that election. Turnout in the Nov. 5 city/school election was about 26% in Cedar Falls. To be counted, absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, July 7, or be postmarked the day before the election or earlier.

Ballots may no longer be requested by mail, but voters may vote absentee at the Election Office, Room 210 of the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St. in Waterloo, through Monday.

The courthouse will be closed Friday for the Independence Day Holiday. Courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The courthouse will be open for voting until 5 p.m. Monday. All voting on July 7 will take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, as it did in the primary election June 2. The address is 8201 Dakota St. on the UNI campus.