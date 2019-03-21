WATERLOO -- Absentee ballots and early voting made all of the difference in the special election for Senate District 30.
Democrat Eric Giddens won Tuesday by 1,976 votes. Of those votes 1,813 were from absentee ballots and early voting, according to the unofficial voting results. On Thursday Black Hawk County canvassed the results.
After the canvass Giddens had 7,611 votes to Republican Walt Rogers' 5635 and Libertarian Fred Perryman's 143. There were seven write-in votes.
Overall the 6,122 absentee ballots made up 45.7 percent of the overall vote Tuesday.
The election saw about 29.7 percent of registered voters turn out.
"You can compare to the special elections and senate races in the past," said Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County auditor. "You can draw your own conclusions from the numbers."
In July 1997, Senate District 13 had a special election that drew a 32.6 percent turnout, and in January 1986 the same senate district, with different boundary lines, had a turnout of 34 percent, Veeder said.
On Monday Giddens is heading to Des Moines to be sworn in as the Iowa's next state senator where he'll be staying in a hotel because there's only about a month left in the legislative session.
"We had strong numbers in absentee ballots and early voting," Giddens said. "Our our satellite voting locations in Maucker Union and the one at the Western Home, all those numbers were good in terms of Democrats that voted versus Republicans and no party."
Giddens is proud of the turnout.
"The reason we needed to be so ambitious with that was because the election was held during spring break," Giddens said. "Not only that students and faculty at UNI were leaving town, but it's also spring break for our school district and families were leaving town for vacation."
He can't say what made the difference in voting.
"If the election had not been during spring break and many of those people who had voted early had just voted the day of, we might have still had the same result," Giddens said. The election was a strong statement from the community, he said.
In 2020 Giddens will have to hit the campaign trail again
"It's not all that different from the House members," he said.
There were 30 rejected absentee ballots, something that made the news in 2018 because of the 29 rejected ballots in the Iowa House District 55 race. Democrat Kayla Koether contested the results all the way to Iowa House of Representatives only for the house to dismiss the challenge on party lines.
"We had a situation up in Winnieshiek County that I thought was undemocratic, so the effort is to design a more updated modern piece of legislation that covers on a statewide level that issue," Giddens said. "It's terrible if we do not count people's votes when they vote on time."
The reason the 30 ballots were rejected is because six of them didn't have a signature, one wasn't sealed, one had more than one ballot, two were empty, one was cast by someone in a precinct they wasn't registered to vote in and 19 were received too late or postmarked after the deadline, Veeder said.
"A number of those had eligible postmarks," Veeder said. "I only saw one that had a bar code on it."
Shortly after the election results were announced, the Iowa Republican Chair Jeff Kaufmann tweeted, "Despite the attention and adoration of national Democrats, Eric Giddens under performed tonight. Make no mistake, SD 30 has always been a deep blue seat. In a sheer panic, Senate Democrats pulled out every stop to retain a seat that has been theirs for 15 years."
Giddens disagrees with Kaufmann's statement and thinks the district is fairly moderate.
"I feel like this still is very much a purple district," Giddens said. "Honestly, people for the most part, have more in common than they have differences."
The morning after winning Giddens was a little tired, but still excited about his win.
"I've been overwhelmed ... and very humbled that so many people have placed so much confidence in me," Giddens said. "It's a wonderful feeling."
