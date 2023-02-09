WATERLOO – The special election in Black Hawk County is a month away.
There are three public measures on the ballot for the election happening March 7. One for the city of Gilbertville, one for Ward 4 in Waterloo and one in the Hawkeye Community College 10-county merged area.
Absentee ballots will be available beginning Wednesday for mail and in-person voting. The deadline to submit a written request for an absentee ballot and pre-registration deadline is Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
March 6 at 4:30 p.m. is the last day to vote in person at the election office at the Black Hawk County Courthouse.
On Election Day, polls and the election office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at their polling location.
In Waterloo, voters in Ward 4 will decide who will fill the City Council seat left vacant by Jerome Amos Jr., who was elected to the Legislature representing Iowa House District 62.
Ward 4 includes the area east of U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue, going several blocks to the west at Newell Street. The boundary continues south, following the Cedar River and then 18th Street West until just a few blocks west of U.S. Highway 218. It continues following Highway 218 and the interchange with U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate Highway 380 to the edge of the city.
Ward 4 residents will have the chance to vote again for their council representative in the regular November election. The position’s term ends Dec. 31.
In Gilbertville, voters will be casting ballots in a general obligation bond issue referendum.
The measure asks if the city should enter into a loan agreement and issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $1.25 million for the purpose of paying, constructing, furnishing and equipping a municipal emergency services building to house police, fire and emergency management services.
Another funding source already secured for the Gilbertville Emergency Services building is $500,000 set aside by the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. A previous Courier article stated Gilbertville Fire and Rescue Chief Curt Bovy said he expects the building to cost about $2.8 million. Bovy also said the construction could begin in the fall.
The bonds would be repaid with property taxes.
Hawkeye Community College’s service area – which includes Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy and Tama counties – will also vote on a general obligation bond.
The measure asks if the college can be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue school bonds in an amount not to exceed $35 million to fund improvements to its main campus, located in Waterloo.
The first phase includes plans such as renovating existing buildings, like Butler Hall, to create a skilled trades and apprenticeship center. This would put construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, automotive and diesel technology programs in one building.
A STEM Learning Center would also be created in Bremer Hall and would include new interactive learning technologies such as virtual or augmented reality.
The second phase would focus on expanding law enforcement training programs by replacing and relocating aging indoor and outdoor firing ranges in the training center on the south end of campus.
In addition, the money would be used to upgrade old mechanical, plumbing, and electrical infrastructure in other buildings.
In order for general obligation bonds to pass, 60% of voters must approve the measures.
