WATERLOO — Absentee ballots will be available Monday for the city runoff election Dec. 3 in Cedar Falls.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Early voting at the courthouse is Monday through Dec. 2 for all Cedar Falls precincts. The Election Office is located on the second floor, and regular courthouse hours are 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.
The courthouse will be closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
To receive an absentee ballot by mail, submit a request form, which can be found at www.sos.iowa.gov on www.co.black-hawk.ia.us or the Election Office. A handwritten request can be accepted if it includes the following information: full name, complete address, date of birth, date or name of election, and the voter’s signature. The deadline for the Election Office to receive a request to have an absentee ballot mailed to a voter is 5 p.m. Friday. Mail request forms to 316 E. Fifth St. Room 210, Waterloo, IA 50703.
It is possible to fax your request form; however, the original document must be delivered in person or mailed separately with a postmark on or before Friday. The fax number is (319) 833-3119. A request form not preceded by a faxed form must be received by Friday, not postmarked by then.
Prepaid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 2, to be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough that it arrives by Election Day. Mailed ballots must be received in the Election Office by noon Dec. 5. Ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.
Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at their precinct. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.
Deadlines
The last day to preregister at the Election Office is 5 p.m. Friday. Any new voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of identity. Following the deadline and on Election Day, new voters will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity. Regular Election Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Eligible voters may register on Election Day in person at their polling place. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide proof of identity and residence such as a valid Iowa driver’s license that lists the voter’s address in the precinct.
All voters are required to provide proof of identity at the polls. If you do not have an Iowa driver’s license or a state-provided ID card with a four-digit PIN, please contact the Election Office.
