WATERLOO— Absentee ballots will be available beginning Monday for all Black Hawk County voters for the Nov. 6 general election.
The courthouse will be open for early voting starting Monday through Nov. 5. The Election Office is located on the second floor and regular courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
Absentee ballots will be mailed Monday to those who have already requested them.
To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters may submit an official request form which can be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or the Election Office. A hand-written request can be accepted if it includes the following required information: full name, complete address, date of birth, date or name of election, and the voter’s signature. The deadline for the Election Office to receive a request form to have an absentee ballot mailed to a voter is Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. You can mail your request form to 316 E. Fifth St. Room 210, Waterloo, IA 50703.
It is possible to fax your absentee ballot request form; however, the original document must be delivered in person or mailed separately with a postmark on or before Oct. 27. The Election Office fax number is (319) 833-3119.
Prepaid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or Nov. 5 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon Nov. 13. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
The Code of Iowa provides that persons who are admitted to a health care facility (HCF) within three days of an election; Saturday, Sunday, Monday (and Election Day) may make a request by telephone to the Election Office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the HCF by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.
Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at their precinct. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.
Voter deadlines
The last day to preregister at the Election Office for this election is Oct. 27 before 5 p.m. Any new voter, who registers before the deadline, will not be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline and on Election Day, new voters will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity. Regular Election Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Election Day
A person who is eligible to register for voting and to vote, may do so on Election Day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct on Election Day.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office, 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Where to vote
If you are unsure where you will vote, use the county’s website located at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Users may select Links or Real Estate mapping on the home page, or go to the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov. Users may select Find my Polling Place to determine their polling place and then select the option to verify where they are registered to vote.
