WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will hold a special election on March 19 to fill the Senate District 30 seat vacated by Jeff Danielson.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the 24 precincts that make up SD30. To find your polling place, go to www.sos.iowa.gov.
Ballots will be printed and tested after the filing deadline of March 5.
Absentee Ballots will be available March 11 at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St. Ballots may be voted there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11-15 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16.
The request form for absentee ballots can be found at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us, or call the Election Office at 833-3007 to have orm mailed. The deadline to request to have an absentee ballot mailed is 5 p.m. March 8.
Voters may submit a request for an absentee ballot by email or fax. However, the original signed copy must still be mailed to the Election Office with a postmark of March 8 or earlier and received by the time the polls close on Election Day. Overseas voters do not have to send their original requests. All electronic requests must include an image of the voter’s written signature.
Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot received after March 19 must be postmarked on or before March 18, or it will not be counted. Mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Mailed ballots must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of noon March 21.
Persons who are admitted to hospitals and health care facilities within three days of the election (March 16 through March 19) may make a request by telephone to the Election Office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the 9 p.m. close of the polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter by election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.
Absentee ballots may not be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at the polling place. Hand-delivered ballots need to be taken to the Election Office by 9 p.m. on Election Day, March 19.
The deadline to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is 5 p.m. March 8. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath, and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence.
All voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place. For more information about voter ID, go to http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 833-3007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.