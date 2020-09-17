Absentee ballot drop box installed outside courthouse

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An absentee ballot drop box has been installed outside of the public entrance to the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

The box is securely bolted to the sidewalk and is double-locked. It is under 24-hour security camera surveillance.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who request them starting on Oct. 5. Voters may return the postage-paid ballots by mail, by personal delivery to the Election Office or the drop box at the courthouse, or via a third party. If a voter designates someone to deliver or mail the ballot for them, they may ask the person for a receipt. Voters may also vote in person at the Election Office, 316. E. 5th St. in Waterloo starting Oct. 5.

After Oct. 5, the drop box will be emptied a minimum of three times a day by Election Office staff.

Voters may also use the drop box to drop off absentee ballot request forms. The box is available for that use immediately.

For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

