WATERLOO — Black Hawk County supervisor candidates Yeshimebet “Yeshi” Abebe and Craig White have been endorsed by the United Auto Works Local 838 Community Action Program committee.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the UAW Local 838,” Abebe said in a news release. “Fighting for economic fairness, job safety, employee benefits like health care and equality in the work place positively impacts our Black Hawk County families and economy.”

Abebe noted she was raised in a union family. Her grandparents and parents were active members of several unions, including the United Packinghouse Workers of America Local 46 at Rath Packing Co.

White, a retired John Deere worker, and Abebe are the Democratic candidates for the Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 6 general election.

