WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Supervisor candidate Yeshimebet Abebe has received an endorsement for a state labor union.

Abebe, one of three candidates running Nov. 6 for the county Board of Supervisors, was endorsed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 PEOPLE Committee.

