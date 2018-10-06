WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Supervisor candidate Yeshimebet Abebe has received an endorsement for a state labor union.
Abebe, one of three candidates running Nov. 6 for the county Board of Supervisors, was endorsed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 PEOPLE Committee.
