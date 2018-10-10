WATERLOO — With 27 days left until the November election, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 29, was back in Waterloo on Wednesday, learning about the Waterloo School District’s career center.
Finkenauer, the Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat, toured the career center with Rep. Timi Brown-Powers. She was led through the facility by Jeff Frost, the school district’s executive director of professional education. She is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Rod Blum, 63, of Dubuque.
“This is or should be the future of our education system here in America,” Finkenauer said.
Finkenauer said she wants such facilities available to high school and middle school students everywhere.
“It’s something that I care a lot about. I talk about investing in trade schools and apprenticeship programs, and this is where we start,” Finkenauer said. “Especially with Iowa’s economy right now, we have a skills gap.”
Finkenauer went through the industrial arts, nursing and business classrooms at the career center. She also had a chance to see areas still under construction.
As the election creeps closer, Finkenauer is excited to continue to speak to Iowans, she said.
“They know they have someone they can send to Washington, D.C., who’s going to have their back, who cares about the issues that they care about and is willing to make their voices heard in D.C.,” Finkenauer said.
A day prior to her visit, President Donald Trump had a rally in Council Bluffs.
“I don’t let that distract me from what we’re out here doing, and that’s fighting for working families, talking to folks across this district and bringing some common sense and decency back to all of this,” Finkenauer said.
Friday night Finkenauer debated Blum at the University of Northern Iowa. Their second debate will be Tuesday, hosted by KGAN and KXEL at the KGAN studio in Cedar Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.