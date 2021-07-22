Abby Finkenauer to run for Grassley's U.S. Senate seat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly seven months out of office, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer still sees “a lot to fight for,” and this time she hopes to take the fight to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Finkenauer is launching her Democratic campaign today for a return trip to Washington because “politicians who’ve been there for decades don’t really want people like us there (because) they think they own democracy and were silent when it was attacked.”

She includes Republican Grassley, who hasn’t said whether he’ll seek an eighth term in 2022, among those entrenched politicians who “are so obsessed with power that they oppose anything that will move us forward.”

“They’ve turned their backs on democracy,” she said in a campaign video. “They made their choice, and I’m making mine.”

Continuing a theme from her legislative and congressional campaigns, Finkenauer’s Senate campaign focuses on working families “who are oftentimes not heard in Washington.” What’s lacking in the nation’s Capitol — among Democrats and Republicans, she said in an interview — is elected officials “who actually understand working families versus just reading about them.”