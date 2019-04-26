WATERLOO -- Rep. Abby Finkenauer is concerned about the future of Iowa farmers.
During a town hall at Waterloo's United Auto Workers 838 Hall in Waterloo Friday, she addressed questions about the new North American Free Trade Agreement being negotiated called the United States, Mexico, Canada agreement or USMCA. This was Finkenauer's first town hall in Waterloo since being elected in November 2018. About 40 to 50 people came to see one's the state's newest congress women.
The USMCA and tariffs have caused some Iowa farmers and Finkenauer to worry about the future of produce prices.
"We were supposed to have a deal in March, and then it was supposed to be April and now we're about to be in May and nothing has been done," Finkenauer said. "We have to make sure the administration is hearing the stories I'm hearing."
Congress has yet to receive a copy of the USMCA.
"It hasn't yet been delivered," Finkenauer said.
Finkenauer talked about numerous Iowans who have been impact by tariffs and an certain future.
She is worried about her brother-in-law and sister who are corn and soybean farmerswith two children.
"We need a deal and we need it done," Finkenauer said. "It's not just about numbers. It's people's lives."
During the event a ticket system was used to ask questions. If a person wanted to ask a question they got a ticket at the beginning and put in fish jar and if their number was pulled they asked a question during the town hall.
One question was about her views on the assortment of policies put out by other freshman Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and a $15 minimum wage.
Finkenauer supports a public option for Medicare.
"The reality is you've got folks all across our state and all across the country who are struggling right now and not able to get care that they need because they can't even afford it," Finkenauer said. "That something that should've, quite frankly, been done with the (Affordable Care Act) to begin with and wasn't."
She went on to pledge that a Democratic controlled U.S. House of Representatives would never take away protections for people with preexisting conditions.
"We have to do more than what we are doing, especially on the federal level, when it comes to health care," Finkenauer said.
She wants to see the minimum wage increase incrementally, Finkenause said.
She was happy to see discussions about climate change because of the Green New Deal.
"Climate change is real. I believe science, I think we all do," she said.
She wants to see something stronger than resolution go forward.
"I want to figure out ways where we can actually have real policy here, through the committees I'm working on, that address climate change and take it seriously," Finkenauer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.