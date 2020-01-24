You are the owner of this article.
Abby Finkenauer, others to hold campaign events for Biden Saturday
OELWEIN -- The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday that three legislators, including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, will stump for him this weekend.

Finkenauer, who represents Iowa's House District 1, as well as U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, will hold several events in northeast Iowa on Saturday and Sunday on behalf of Biden, a Democratic candidate for president:

Biden is currently atop the polls, with a polling average of 21%, according to RealClearPolitics.

