Abby Finkenauer, others to hold campaign events for Biden Saturday

OELWEIN -- The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday that three legislators, including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, will stump for him this weekend.
Finkenauer, who represents Iowa's House District 1, as well as U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, will hold several events in northeast Iowa on Saturday and Sunday on behalf of Biden, a Democratic candidate for president:
- A community event in Oelwein will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Mona's Firepit and Grill, 1 West Charles St. #7. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/209012/
- A community event in Waukon will be at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Allamakee Event Room, 108 Second St. NW, Suite 102. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/209028/
- A community event in Decorah will be at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Biden for President Decorah Office, 208 West Water St. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/209031/
- A community event with just Houlahan and Allred in Waverly will be at noon Sunday at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/209034/
Biden is currently atop the polls, with a polling average of 21%, according to RealClearPolitics.