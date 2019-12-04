DES MOINES — AARP Iowa has announced a series of caucus education events across Iowa, including in Waterloo.
Iowa’s 2020 caucus will take place Feb. 3 and will be Iowans' chance to speak first in the nation on what matters most to them and who they want to lead on those issues. AARP Iowa, along with representatives from both parties, plans to equip caucus-goers with essential information about the process and how to participate in the historic Iowa caucuses.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For a full list of the events please visit www.aarp.org/ia.
The Waterloo event is Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grout Museum, 503 South St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.