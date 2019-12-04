{{featured_button_text}}
DES MOINES — AARP Iowa has announced a series of caucus education events across Iowa, including in Waterloo.

Iowa’s 2020 caucus will take place Feb. 3 and will be Iowans' chance to speak first in the nation on what matters most to them and who they want to lead on those issues. AARP Iowa, along with representatives from both parties, plans to equip caucus-goers with essential information about the process and how to participate in the historic Iowa caucuses.

The Waterloo event is Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grout Museum, 503 South St.

