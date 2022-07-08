'Aaa' rating given to city of Cedar Falls by Moody’s Investors Service

CEDAR FALLS — Moody’s Investors Service has given a “Aaa” rating to the city of Cedar Falls for $3.9 million in general obligation capital loan notes.

Since 2020, the city has held the highest rating that an entity can get from Moody’s. The City Council authorized selling the bonds July 18.

“The Aaa rating reflects the city’s strong financial performance with ample operating reserves,” said Moody’s Investors Service. “The city routinely outperforms its budget and transfers excess reserves to other governmental funds, which have also accumulated strong balances.

“The rating also reflects a modest debt and a moderate pension burden with low fixed costs. Although the city’s tax base is somewhat modest for the rating category, it is stable and will continue to benefit from the presence of the University of Northern Iowa.”

Moody’s Investors Service also noted that the stable outlook reflects expectation that the city’s financial position will remain strong given its conservative management and significant financial flexibility.

“Achieving a Aaa rating helps the City receive lower interest rates when we sell debt, which in turn reduces the property tax burden for debt service,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, city finance and business director, in a statement. “The City is very proud of maintaining this highest rating from Moody’s.

“Moody’s recognizes that the City has sound financial practices which include conservative budgeting, low debt outstanding, and strong cash reserves. These practices were achieved thanks to staff and elected officials that have recognized the benefit of maintaining conservative financial policies.”