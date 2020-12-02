A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday:

Grant funds may be used to offset lost revenue from closures, canceled events or business interruptions and applied to the costs of facilities, payroll and other eligible expenses incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30. Grant funds also may be used for expenses associated with reopening, adopting COVID-19 cleaning and safety measures, or adapting programs to virtual formats.

Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov.

MORE BUSINESS VIOLATIONS: Officials with the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division have filed an additional four hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation.

So far, 30 state-licensed businesses have faced complaints related to violations of the COVID-19 restrictions. The latest establishments to be cited were the Mason Dixon Saloon, 1st & Main and Main Street Social, all in Dubuque, and AJ’s Ultra Lounge in Ames.

All the complaints alleged violations for failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; and failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages.