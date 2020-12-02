A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday:

ECONOMIC INDICATORS UP: Officials with the state Department of Revenue say economic activity in Iowa improved slightly in October.
According to the state agency, the Iowa leading indicators index increased to 103.5 in October from 103.4 in September.
The improvement marked the third month that the index has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa in March. However, the index has decreased 2.7 percent from February — the last month before the coronavirus quarantines began in Iowa.
State officials say four of the eight components (diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the national yield spread, and the new orders index) contributed positively to the October index.
However, residential building permits, average manufacturing hours, the agricultural futures profits index, and average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) were the four components that dragged down the index in October, according to the monthly report. .
Iowa non-farm employment also recorded a slight decrease in October — the 11th month in a row of decline and the seventh-largest one-month decline in the 20-year history behind only April through September this year.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below a minus 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.
COVID-19 AID FOR ART: Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on Wednesday announced the launch of an Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.
The $7 million statewide grant program — using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds — will provide short-term relief to arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic.
“Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, for no other reason than for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said. “This program will provide new resources to help these small businesses adapt their operations, maintain jobs and be ready to reopen as we return to a new normal.”
The initiative will provide relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for arts and cultural organizations struggling to make up for reduced admissions, ticket sales and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program also will provide relief grants for eligible Iowa artists who are experiencing financial hardship and can demonstrate lost revenue or increased expenditures due to the ongoing public health emergency.
State officials say nonprofit cultural organizations, eligible music venues and individual artists may apply to the program through Dec. 11.
Grant funds may be used to offset lost revenue from closures, canceled events or business interruptions and applied to the costs of facilities, payroll and other eligible expenses incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30. Grant funds also may be used for expenses associated with reopening, adopting COVID-19 cleaning and safety measures, or adapting programs to virtual formats.
Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov.
MORE BUSINESS VIOLATIONS: Officials with the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division have filed an additional four hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation.
So far, 30 state-licensed businesses have faced complaints related to violations of the COVID-19 restrictions. The latest establishments to be cited were the Mason Dixon Saloon, 1st & Main and Main Street Social, all in Dubuque, and AJ’s Ultra Lounge in Ames.
All the complaints alleged violations for failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; and failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages.
The Ames lounge also was cited for failing to limit group sizes to no more than eight people unless all members of the groups were members of the same household and failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.
Each licensee faces a civil penalty for their violations and has the right to a hearing.
The state agency reports Mason Dixon Saloon and AJ’s Ultra Lounge each have agreed to a $1,000 civil penalty for the alleged violations.
Additionally, Pints Pub n Patio in Des Moines has agreed to a $1,000 civil penalty for alleged violations of the governor’s emergency public health disaster proclamation.
