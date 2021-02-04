A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest

They also mandate that counties use cyber hygiene scans, assessments and tools from the Iowa Office of Chief Information Officer and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security unless the county already receives similar services from a private vendor.

The vast majority of Iowa’s county election websites have moved to the .gov domain after Pate authorized payments to reimburse counties for the transition. The .gov domain assures voters they are receiving election information from a trusted source.

OPIOID SETTLEMENT: Iowa will receive $4,677,279 over five years as part of a settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Co., over its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Tom Miller joined the coalition of attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in the $573 million settlement, which resolves investigations into the company’s role in helping opioid companies promote their drugs.

The settlement, after payment of costs, will be used to abate problems caused by opioids, including paying for substance abuse treatment services for Iowans.