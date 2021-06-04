A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday

TWO NEW WARDENS: The appointments of new wardens at correctional facilities in Anamosa and Fort Dodge have been approved by the Iowa Board of Corrections.

Kristofer Karberg will be the warden of the Anamosa State Penitentiary, and Nicholas Lamb will be warden of the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Karberg has worked in the South Dakota Department of Corrections, most recently as deputy warden. Previously, he worked for the State Department as site commander of security at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. He has more than 28 years of security operations experience.

Lamb is a deputy warden in the New Mexico Department of Corrections and had a 26-year career in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT: Nominations are open for the Iowa Nonprofit Awards, which recognize the exceptional practices, achievements and impact of nonprofit organizations and professionals, philanthropic organizations, national service and volunteer programs, and local collaborations for their efforts to address community challenges.

Nonprofit leaders, volunteer management professionals and the public may nominate the professional staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations. Winners will be recognized during the Iowa Nonprofit Summit on Oct. 5-7.