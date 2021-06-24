A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

NEW CLERKS, JUDGES: Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court have approved a “transformational” budget for fiscal 2022 that they say will provide the courts the resources needed to transition from COVID-19 pandemic court services and processes to post-pandemic operations.

The $189,640,252 budget, a 4.7 percent increase over the current fiscal year's budget, includes additional funding for four district associate judges and 17 clerks of court positions, mostly in rural counties.

“This is a transformational budget for the judicial branch that allows us to invest in rural communities and in the people who serve our state in all 99 counties,” Chief Justice Susan Christensen said.

With the new funding, two district associate judges will be appointed in October and two more in January 2022.

Adding the 17 clerk positions will allow the judicial branches to offer full-time services in all Iowa counties, she said.

Currently, staffing in clerk of court offices in 32 counties is below the recommended level of 2.5 full-time positions, which is recommended to ensure safety, fiscal responsibility and full-time coverage in county courthouses.