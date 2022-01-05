A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:

CIVIL RIGHTS APPOINTMENT: Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed Clive attorney Stan Thompson as executive director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission effective Monday.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. The position is full-time with a statutory salary cap of $97,460.

Reynolds cited Thompson’s experience in business litigation during his 36 years as an attorney, most recently at Dentons Davis Brown.

Thompson has served on the Iowa Public Information Board since 2020 and six years on the Iowa State University Alumni Association board, including as chairman.

An unsuccessful GOP candidate for the U.S. House in 2002, Thompson has a law doctorate from the George Washington University National Law Center and a bachelor's degree in political science from Iowa State University.

The Iowa Civil Rights Commission is a neutral, fact-finding law enforcement agency charged with enforcing the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

The commission enforces state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodations, housing, education and credit by investigating and litigating civil rights complaints.

The commission also provides conflict resolution services, including mediation and conciliation for civil rights matters.

ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The Iowa Leading Indicators Index continued to climb in November — up 0.04 percent for the second month in a row, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

With five of eight components contributing positively, the index increased to 110.2, compared to a base of 100 in 1999.

The index, which was constructed to signal economic turning points, had dropped as low as 103.4 in June 2020 during the pandemic before sharply recovering.

With consistent positive improvements over the last year, the report suggests employment growth will slow but remain positive over the next three to six months.

The largest detractor from the index in November was the new orders index, marking the third time since June 2020 that the new orders index was a negative contributor.

The monthly value of the new orders index decreased to 57.1 from 73.8 in October, and was substantially lower than the November 2020 value of 77.8.

The 12-month moving average of the new orders index decreased to 72.7 from 74.4.

