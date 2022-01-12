A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022:

SENATE SEATING: The nonpartisan Iowa League of Women Voters is sponsoring a Restore Press Access rally on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 19.

The Iowa Senate has restricted journalists’ access to the Senate floor during session on the basis that it is difficult to define who is “media,” ignoring the fact that the Iowa courts and Iowa House have defined “media,” and the Iowa Senate also has by determining who can work at the new press tables in the Senate gallery.

The mission of the League of Women Voters is to defend democracy and empower voters, and the Iowa press is an essential part of providing information to Iowa voters, the organization stated, adding the lack of direct press access during legislative proceedings compromises the depth of information available to Iowa citizens.

NEW CDL REQUIREMENTS: The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is starting new training requirements for first-time commercial driver’s license applicants and some drivers who wish to upgrade existing commercial driver’s licenses.

Beginning Feb. 7, drivers in all states must complete additional training if they wish to apply for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time, upgrade an existing CDL (Class B CDL to Class A CDL), or add a hazardous materials, passenger, or school bus endorsement to their existing CDL for the first time.

In Iowa, the DOT and all Iowa county treasurer’s offices that issue commercial driver's licenses will be required to verify CDL applicants’ Entry-Level Driver Training completion. Commercial driver training providers are required to upload an individual driver’s training certification to the Training Provider Registry.

Appointments can be scheduled using the DOT’s online scheduler.

For more information, call the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration information line at 1-(800) 832-5660 or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Iowa Field Office at (515) 233-7400 or go here or here.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: Back by popular demand, the State Historical Society of Iowa’s book club returns this year with a new lineup.

It will kick off its second year in February when Art Cullen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor and co-owner of the Storm Lake Times, will talk about his book, “Storm Lake: Change, Resilience and Hope in America’s Heartland.”

The book club will feature Richard Bennett’s “Mormons at the Missouri” in April, John C. Culver and John Hyde’s “American Dreamer: A Life of Henry A. Wallace” in September, and Linda Clemmons’ “Dakota in Exile” in December.

Each online discussion will be led by Andrew Klumpp, editor of The Annals of Iowa, the quarterly journal published by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

All of the programs will be hosted online and recorded via Zoom, then posted afterward at https://iowaculture.gov/. Registration is free but required for each event.

IMPLICIT BIAS TRAINING: All judicial officers and Judicial Branch staffers will be required to participate in implicit bias training under an order signed Wednesday by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen.

Since 2014, the Iowa Judicial Branch has provided training to all judicial officers and judicial branch staff on implicit bias as part of its commitment to ensure that all people are treated equally before the law.

An implicit bias is one that the person may not be aware of but that filters into the person’s actions and decisions.

After a review of a pilot program that involved a representative sample of employees, Christensen is expanding the training to all officers and staff. Participants’ responses will be anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0