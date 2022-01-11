A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:

A legislator is proposing that the state appropriate $200,000 for the christening and commissioning of the USS Iowa, a nuclear submarine.

Republican Rep. Brian Lohse of Bondurant, who sponsored HF 2002, said the 377-foot warship is under construction in a Groton, Conn., shipyard.

It’s anticipated the christening — when the shipyard will release the submarine over to the Navy for testing — will be this spring in Connecticut. It hasn’t been finalized, but the commissioning may take place near Los Angeles where the retired USS Iowa battleship is moored.

EXECUTIVE ORDERS: A House Republican leader wants a broader review of presidential executive orders before state officials choose to ignore them.

HF 2012, introduced by Rep. John Wills of Spirit Lake, who serves as House speaker pro tem, would allow the Legislative Council to refer presidential executive orders to the attorney general and governor for review. The attorney general would determine whether an order is constitutional and offer advice on whether to seek an exemption from the order or a ruling on its constitutionality.

The bill also prohibits the state, a political subdivision or any publicly funded organization from enforcing a presidential executive order that restricts a person’s rights or which the attorney general has determined to be unconstitutional and which is related to certain enumerated subjects.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced that the state labor commissioner would not enforce the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for workplaces with 100 or more employees, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming decision on the matter.

Wills thinks more people should be involved in reviewing compliance with presidential executive orders.

#TRUSTME VOTER INFO: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State in the #TrustedInfo2022 education effort to encourage citizens to look to their state and local election officials as the trusted sources of information for the 2022 elections.

“Election officials are referees. We don’t wear team jerseys in the administration of elections,” Pate said. “My office is dedicated to running clean, smooth elections and it’s more important than ever to remind Iowans that election officials are the trusted sources for election information.”

Pate’s office has information, resources and accessible tools for those interested in learning more about elections at https://voterready.iowa.gov/. For more information or concerns about incorrect elections information, contact the secretary’s office at sos@sos.iowa.gov.

SENATE SEATING: Two Democratic senators spoke about the decision by Senate Republican leadership to move the Statehouse media out of the press work spaces on the chamber floor and into the upstairs public gallery. The Iowa Capitol Press Association and other press freedom groups have raised concerns with the decision.

“For 140 years reporters have been on the floor of the Iowa Senate,” said Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, the Senate minority leader. “We oppose this in the strongest possible terms.”

Senate Republican staff said they made the decision because it has become increasingly difficult to define media. The Iowa House and Iowa courts have both defined media, as have the vast majority of states, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

“What are Senate Republicans afraid of?” asked Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “(Statehouse reporters) deserve transparency, not arrogance or hubris.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0