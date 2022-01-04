A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

ON THIN ICE: Now that winter weather has set in, the Department of Natural Resources is advising people to use caution if venturing out onto frozen lakes and ponds.
“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, DNR chief of fisheries. “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”
The DNR recommends a minimum of 4 inches of clear ice for fishing and at least 5 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.
“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Larscheid said. “Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts — if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”
He offers these tips: A blanket of snow on top of an ice-covered lake insulates the ice, slowing the growth of ice and hiding potential hazards or weak spots; river ice is 15 percent weaker than lake ice; ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice; avoid slushy or honey-combed ice and stay away from dark spots on the ice; and don’t walk into areas where the snow cover looks discolored.
BROADBAND AWARDS: More than $210 million grants for new broadband infrastructure has been awarded to 160 applicants as part of the latest investment in expanding broadband across the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Office of the Chief Information Officer said Tuesday.
“We’ve received an overwhelming number of applications and funding requests, which highlights the considerable need to expand broadband to all corners of the state,” Reynolds said. “Our investments will help bridge the gap and provide thousands more Iowans the necessary connectivity needed in their homes and communities.”
The projects funded will bring more than $526 million of new broadband infrastructure investment to Iowa, serving over 39,000 homes, schools, and businesses, the governor said.
To date, the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program has awarded grant funding that will result in over $880 million in new broadband investment, reaching approximately 115,000 homes, schools, and businesses upon the completion of grant-funded projects.
The Chief Information Officer will expedite an additional federally funded grant opportunity in the first half of 2022 to continue expanding access to broadband in unserved and rural areas across Iowa that have not been built out in the previous grant opportunities.
Amie Rivers' favorite stories of 2021
As a reporter with The Courier beginning in 2007, I have been so fortunate to get to know my community better and learn something new every day I'm on the job. Some stories stick with you a bit more than others, especially the ones that resonated so much with the Cedar Valley that I keep hearing about their impact. Here are a few such stories I had the privilege of writing this year.
CEDAR FALLS — As students milled about outside of Cedar Falls High School awaiting the start of a Black Lives Matter protest, a few pick-up tr…
'It's life changing, even if you don't die:' Months later, survivors of COVID-19 not sure if life will ever return to normal
"The discussion is always, 'Will it go away? Will our bodies adapt, or is this something that is permanent?' Which is a big worry."
If you need to test the theory that laughter is the best medicine, you might take in an hour visiting the Payne family. They insist you do, in fact.
"There are some people that would say that Matthew was a stain on our family's reputation. That's not how we see it at all."
"The biggest thing for me, I think, is awareness for it ... but also just to remind people to be kind, be a good human."
Islamophobia was around before Sept. 11, but the attitudes changed after the attacks, with some condemning the entire religion for the actions of a few radicalized individuals.
The African American Cultural Center in Waterloo has been ignored, disparaged and beleaguered by leadership setbacks over the years. Now, they’re trying to become something the founders envisioned: a beacon of the city’s rich Black history.
A traffic stop of a Black Waterloo resident this summer has been concluded as a "case of mistaken identity," according to police, while the man police detained says he hopes for changes to how police make such stops in the future.
Three of the four races were won by Black candidates, meaning along with current Ward 4 councilor Jerome Amos, the council is majority Black for the first time in history, as well as being lead by a Black mayor.