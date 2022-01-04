A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

ON THIN ICE: Now that winter weather has set in, the Department of Natural Resources is advising people to use caution if venturing out onto frozen lakes and ponds.

“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, DNR chief of fisheries. “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”

The DNR recommends a minimum of 4 inches of clear ice for fishing and at least 5 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Larscheid said. “Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts — if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”

He offers these tips: A blanket of snow on top of an ice-covered lake insulates the ice, slowing the growth of ice and hiding potential hazards or weak spots; river ice is 15 percent weaker than lake ice; ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice; avoid slushy or honey-combed ice and stay away from dark spots on the ice; and don’t walk into areas where the snow cover looks discolored.

BROADBAND AWARDS: More than $210 million grants for new broadband infrastructure has been awarded to 160 applicants as part of the latest investment in expanding broadband across the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Office of the Chief Information Officer said Tuesday.

“We’ve received an overwhelming number of applications and funding requests, which highlights the considerable need to expand broadband to all corners of the state,” Reynolds said. “Our investments will help bridge the gap and provide thousands more Iowans the necessary connectivity needed in their homes and communities.”

The projects funded will bring more than $526 million of new broadband infrastructure investment to Iowa, serving over 39,000 homes, schools, and businesses, the governor said.

To date, the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program has awarded grant funding that will result in over $880 million in new broadband investment, reaching approximately 115,000 homes, schools, and businesses upon the completion of grant-funded projects.

The Chief Information Officer will expedite an additional federally funded grant opportunity in the first half of 2022 to continue expanding access to broadband in unserved and rural areas across Iowa that have not been built out in the previous grant opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0