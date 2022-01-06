A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022:

CONTRIBUTION LIMIT LIFTED: Iowans now can contribute up to $16,000 a year to their Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience accounts, State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald announced.

That’s a $1,000 increase from last year.

IAble, which is administered by the state treasurer, provides individuals with disabilities and their support systems a way to save for disability-related expenses while still maintaining their eligibility for federal means-tested programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid.

Before ABLE plans, resource limits were capped at $2,000 if people with disabilities wanted to qualify for monthly benefits. Money contributed to an IAble account can be used to pay for assistive technology, support services, basic living expenses, medical bills and more

In addition to the increase for the annual contribution limit, the state tax deduction also was increased. Iowa taxpayers — not just the IAble account owner — can deduct up to $3,522 from their state income taxes, Fitzgerald said.

Since its launch, the IAble plan has accumulated 1,430 accounts with more than $12.8 million in assets.

For more information, visit iable.gov/.

STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded a total of $250,000 in Strengthening Communities grants to Clinton, Hampton, Keokuk, Lake City, Maquoketa, Red Oak and Stanton.

Strengthening Communities grants support facility renovation and construction projects that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility in communities with fewer than 28,000 residents.

The grants are made possible by an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.

In addition to awarding the new grants, the department is encouraging Iowa communities to apply to be designated as a new or continuing Iowa Great Place.

Iowa Great Places recognizes communities that have developed creative and cultural assets and formed the plans, partnerships and projects to make those visions a reality.

Applications will be accepted until May 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0