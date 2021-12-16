A roundup of Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Dec. 16:

DOT offices will close for holidays
DOT HOLIDAY CLOSURES: All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.In lieu of Saturday service, driver’s license service centers will be open Mondays, Dec. 27, and Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. the Tuesday after each holiday.
Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at iowadot.gov.
The quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector.
Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.
HISTORY SOCIETY TRUSTEE: The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for members to serve on its board of trustees.
Nominations can be submitted by any person, but nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa, willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on various committees.
To submit a nomination or receive more information, contact Jessica Rundlett at jessica.rundlett@iowa.gov or by mail at 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.
Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee (250 words maximum, written in narrative form). Nominations must be postmarked no later than March 1.
The State Historical Society membership will elect one trustee member in the spring of 2022 to serve a three-year term beginning July 1.
To join the society, visit iowaculture.gov or download a membership form and send it to State Historical Society of Iowa, c/o Memberships, 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. For more information about membership, email iowa.history@iowa.gov.
