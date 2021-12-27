A roundup of Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Dec. 27

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

COVER CROPS: Iowa farmers have obligated more than 413,000 acres in the Cover Crop Cost-Share Programs that allow farmers to obtain cost-share funding from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Susan Kozak, director of the Soil Conservation and Water Quality Bureau, recently shared that data with the state Water Resources Coordinating Council.

A cover crop is a plant primarily used to slow erosion and improve soil health.

First-time cover crop users are eligible for $25 per acre. Continuing users are eligible for $15 per acre for up to 160 acres. The Crop Insurance Discount Program is another option for producers to obtain cost-share funding for cover crops. It provides a $5 per acre discount on federal crop insurance for producers who plant cover crops as long as the acres are not enrolled in other state or federal cost-share programs. The sign-up for the program is open now. Producers cannot enroll the same acres in both programs.

Kozak also reported the state Department of Agriculture received $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for the Conservation Infrastructure Initiative.

INMATE DIES: Kenneth Ray Sharp, 54, was pronounced dead Sunday morning in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Sharp began serving a life sentence Dec. 21, 1995, for first-degree kidnapping in Cerro Gordo County.

LOTTERY LEASE: The Iowa Lottery Authority and Department of Administrative Services have notified the Legislative Services Agency of a new lease between the state and E+G Properties LLC for office space in Ankeny. The notification is required by legislation lawmakers approved earlier this year.

The lottery plans to lease 11,980 square feet of office space through 2030 for securely storing and shipping Iowa Lottery tickets. It currently leases space in the Alcoholic Beverages Division’s warehouse, but the division needs that space.

There will be a one-time tenant improvement cost of $172,557. Annual lease cost will be $102,011 for a total cost of $1,026,566. Revenue from the sale of lottery tickets will be used to pay the lease cost.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0